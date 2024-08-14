Imran Khan, retired Gen Faiz involved in May 9 episode: Khawaja Asif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday PTI founder Imran Khan and former spymaster Lt General Faiz Hameed were involved in the May 9 episode.

He made this remark while talking on Dunya News’ ‘On The Front’ in which he said PTI leader Rauf Hassan was arrested during a raid at party’s office and later former spymaster Faiz Hameed was also taken into custody as he still had connections with PTI.

He added that the former DG ISI’s role in politics was very clear and he had helped Imran Khan through all means possible.

The minister mentioned that the May 9 event could not have occurred without the support of a powerful person and the name of Faiz Hameed had some connection in this regard.

He added that the PTI founder and Faiz Hameed had created controversies surrounding the appointment of the army chief.

I have also made speeches against the establishment but I have never crossed a line, “ said the defence minister.

Courtesy: Dunya News