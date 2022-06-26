Imran Khan says ‘PTI will defeat thieves having umpire’s support’

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that his political party will defeat the ‘thieves’ in the Punjab by-polls despite ‘they are having the support of the umpire.’

Imran Khan was addressing the workers’ convention in the PP-158 constituency of Lahore on Sunday ahead of by-polls. He said that the turncoats will never get succeeded at any cost in the upcoming by-polls in their constituencies.

“It is not the election of a single constituency but it is the election of Pakistan. Thieves have been imposed on us but the nation is now resisting these thieves. These thieves can only win [the elections] with the support of the umpire.”

“We have to defeat these thieves despite they are enjoying the support of the umpire. The whole country is watching the fate of the by-elections. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has lost the nation’s confidence and it is no more impartial.”

“The by-elections will predict the results of the next general elections. We knew very well who is supporting these thieves. ECP is fully biased.”

The PTI chairman asked party workers to convey his message through a door-to-door campaign to awaken the nation. He said that the youth will have to keep a close eye on all polling stations. Khan said that the current rulers are worshippers of the United States (US) and PTI will defeat the US slaves and dacoits.

He slammed the present government for massively hiking the inflation and petroleum products prices following the directives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He vowed that PTI will banish the dacoits from the country after winning the elections.

Earlier, Imran Khan urged the nation to reject turncoats in the upcoming Punjab by-elections.

He made the statement while addressing a workers’ convention in PP-168 Lahore today.

He asked the party workers to mobilize the constituency’s voters to vote against the turncoat and ensure the victory of PTI candidate Malik Nawaz Awan in the PP-168 by-poll.

The former premier urged the workers to start the door-to door-campaign in order to raise the slogan of ‘Lotas’, which are not acceptable.

Imran Khan said: “We have to defeat this government because they have imposed on us

forcefully”.

He once again said that this government is illegal and imported, adding that the country will not bow its head to the US and imported government at any cost. Imran Khan claimed that police are trying to pressurize people ahead of the by-polls. He added that we have to beat the ‘imported government’ in the by-polls.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan decided to give a tough time to dissident members in the upcoming Punjab by-elections.

The former premier said he hired Rao Sardar as IG because he was honest and who would not do anything wrong, adding that entire Punjab is looking at IG. Imran said: “If you (IG) will do anything wrong, then the questions will be raised on your honesty.”

Imran Khan said the way the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has responded so far, nobody trusts it, adding that the ECP is quite biased.

The ECP has announced the schedule for election on 20 provincial seats vacated after defecting MPAs of the PTI were de-seated. The candidates will be announced as election symbols on June 24, while polling will be held on July 17.

The ECP had de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election.

Related