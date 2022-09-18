Imran Khan says ‘revolution knocking at Pakistan’s doorstep’

LAHORE (NNI): Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has reiterated the call for early elections and said that the revolution is knocking at Pakistan’s doorstep and a passage should be created for political stability by organising early elections.

The Punjab cabinet members held a meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan in which they exchanged political and administrative matters of the province. Khan congratulated the provincial cabinet members for grabbing outstanding victory in the Punjab by-polls.

During the meeting, Imran Khan reiterated the call for early elections and said that a passage should be created by organising peaceful polls.

He said that PTI’s victory in the Punjab by-polls exhibited the nation’s confidence. He added that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is a practical politician and PTI will fully support him. “In Punjab, the nationals expect the fulfilment of the real independence’s promise from the PTI.”

The former prime minister asked the Punjab cabinet and parliamentary

party to firmly stand with the nation with the narrative of real independence. “Nation is with us and we have to go ahead for elections soon. The early election is not the requirement of the PTI but inevitable for the betterment of the country,” said Khan. Addressing a public rally in Charsadda, Imran Khan once again reiterated that the only way to bring the country out of the crisis by holding free and fair elections.

“Nation wanted a peaceful revolution through the ballot and I am giving a message to everyone to let this changer happen,” he said and warned that if peaceful revolution is resisted that it might change its course and eliminate all stakeholders from the game.

Imran Khan to launch vertical development projects on Oct 22: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has announced that the groundwork for 100+ vertical developments under the first Central Business District Punjab (CBDP) will be launched in Lahore on Oct 22 as this project will convert the dead capital into viable transactions channeling wealth generation for the country, besides reshaping entire infrastructure of the vicinity.

On his Twitter handle on Sunday, Imran wrote: “Pak’s 1st central business district, @CBDPunjab, will accommodate 100+ vertical developments adding 600b+ to country’s economy. To compliment futuristic vertical development, groundwork will commence Oct ’22 on Lhr’s Main Blvd reshaping entire infrastructure of the vicinity.

“CBD Punjab tasked with converting dead capital into viable transactions channeling wealth generation for the country. Similar projects with immense potential will be launched across Punjab leading to econ growth & prosperity by providing multiple opportunities for domestic & FDI.”

