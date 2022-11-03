Imran Khan, several others wounded in firing at PTI’s long march container

F.P. Report

WAZIRABAD: During the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, firing took place at Imran Khan’s container in which the PTI chief including Faisal Javed and other party leaders were injured.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has confirmed that Imran Khan was shot in the leg in a targeted attack during the long march in Wazirabad today.

Fawad further said that three people were injured in the attack, including Senator Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha.

According to the details, PTI’s long march is currently moving towards Wazirabad and its next destination is to hold a rally in the city, and during march unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad.

Due to the firing, several people also were injured who were immediately shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

While PTI leader Azhar Mashwani has said that PTI chief Imran Khan is safe while the culprit has been arrested.

CM Elahi takes notice, asks IGP to probe into firing incident

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has taken notice of the firing incident near PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container in Wazirabad and instructed the provincial IGP to submit a report after thorough investigation.

“Those behind this incident will be brought to justice soon and the injured will be provided the best medical care,” the chief minister said.