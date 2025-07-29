Imran Khan stops sons from coming to Pakistan, entering politics

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan has categorically instructed that his sons will not enter Pakistani politics or be part of any political movement in the country, party sources revealed on Tuesday.

According to PTI insiders, the former prime minister conveyed his clear instructions to both his family members and party leadership through legal counsel, emphasizing that his sons — Suleman and Qasim Khan — should stay completely away from political activity in Pakistan. He is said to have emphasised that Qasim and Suleman will not come to Pakistan.

“The PTI founder has stopped his sons from entering politics or becoming part of any political movement in Pakistan,” a senior party source confirmed. “He wants to ensure that his family remains detached from the political landscape.”

PTI Chairman Gohar refrains from speculation

In Islamabad, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan chose not to comment on reports regarding the arrival of Suleman and Qasim Khan in Pakistan. When asked by reporters, Gohar said, “There is no contact or information available regarding the return of Suleman and Qasim Khan.”

He further added, “The family is looking into the matter of whether or not they are in Pakistan.”