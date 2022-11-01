Imran Khan talking about bloodshed for face-saving: Haideri

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary General Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri Tuesday referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan said stubborn child was talking about bloodshed for face-saving.

“The fear of defeat is forcing him to make tall claims of bloodshed,” said Haideri in a statement.

He said the people were well aware about the ulterior motives of PTI chief, and rejected the long march, due to which, the last option for Niazi was bloodshed.

Congratulating to the people of Punjab for rejecting the Niazi’s march, he said neither the destination of PTI’s long march was known, nor its objectives were defined.

“Fabricating lies, making accusations, spreading sedition and talking about corruption are the four elements of Niazi’s politics,” he added.

Haideri said the government had expressed wisdom and prudence and did not create any obstacle in the long march.

Meanwhile, JUI-F Spokesman Muhammad Aslam Ghauri strongly condemned the physical assault of Punjab Police against journalists in the Imran Niazi’s riot march.

He urged the inspector general of police, Punjab to take full notice of the violence against journalists.

He accused the Punjab Police for supporting the PTI’s long march adding it should be careful as they are protectors of the people and not of any political party. Imran Niazi’s riot march was heading towards bloodshed, he added. (APP)