Imran Khan threatens nationwide protests if CJP is given extension

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan on Monday warned of nationwide protests if Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa is granted an extension through constitutional amendments, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Monday.

During an informal discussion with journalists in Adiala Jail, Khan expressed his discontent with the current political climate, comparing Pakistan’s situation to that of Bangladesh under Sheikh Hasina.

“Our conditions are worse than Bangladesh’s” Imran Khan claimed.

He noted that Hasina Wajid had appointed her own Army Chief, Chief Justice, and police chiefs while sidelining opposition parties.

He drew parallels between these events and Pakistan, stating “These events have occurred and are occurring in Pakistan as well.”

The former premier warned that any attempt to extend the Chief Justice’s term or disregard Supreme Court decisions would result in widespread protests.

In a critique of the government’s handling of the 9 May incidents, Khan accused the authorities of orchestrating a crackdown on PTI under false pretenses.

“The same people who stole footage of 9 May were responsible for the events of that day. Half of our leadership was jailed, while the rest went underground or were coerced out of the party.” lamented Khan.

The former Prime Minister further condemned the alleged electoral fraud, stating that the government’s fear of exposure is leading them to place their own judges in tribunals and violate the constitution by not holding elections in two provinces.

This, he argued, is a deliberate effort to avoid the scrutiny that would come with reopening constituencies.

He warned that the nation is on edge, with the potential for widespread unrest if these issues are not addressed.