F.P. Report

LAHORE: PTI chairperson Imran Khan Saturday announced to hold country-wide anti-government rallies as he claimed that the “fight for real freedom has entered the final stage”.

The former prime minister addressed a huge rally at the National Hockey Stadium, where the party celebrated the 75 years of Pakistan’s independence — marked with fireworks and traditional songs.

In his address, the PTI chairman said that he has decided to “go to the people”, starting from Rawalpindi, followed by Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Attock, Abbottabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Jhelum, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Quetta.

“I am coming out and to the people as the fight for real independence has entered its decisive phase […] my nation, be ready,” the PTI chairman told the people.

Reiterating that he only wants to look after the country’s interests, Khan said that he is not “anti-America” and wishes to have a friendly relationship with the United States. “I know America and the United Kingdom better than most of the Pakistanis […] I know their psychology; if you beg them, they will use you,” the ex-premier said.

The PTI chairman added that he has never bowed before anyone and neither will he bow down in the future. Khan — who was ousted from the prime minister’s office in April — has blamed the United States and the coalition government for his removal, however, the US and ruling parties have refused that there was any conspiracy involved in his removal.

At the outset of his speech, the ousted prime minister said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah freed the nation from the slavery of the Britishers and refused to leave them in the slavery of Hindus.

“He (Quaid) noted that Muslims have always lived as an independent nation […] he also clarified that the Muslims want a sovereign state,” the PTI chairperson said. Khan added that he also wants a sovereign Pakistan and vowed to not beg to any foreign power. The PTI chairman noted that his political opponents have been maligning him for the last 26 years, but told them that respect isn’t earned through “money” — and that despite all their attempts, the nation still supports him.