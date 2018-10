F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia on October 23 and it will be his second visit to the Kingdom in less than a month after resuming the prime minister office.

The private news channel reported that Imran Khan will make a short visit to Saudi Arabia before visiting to China next month.

PM Khan is expected to hold talks on economic cooperation with Saudi officials during his visit.

The prime minister last visited Saudi Arabia on September 18.

