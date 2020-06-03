Imran Khan using NAB as a political victimization tool: Shehbaz Sharif

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Opposition leader Mian Shehbaz Sharif has said that Imran Khan is using National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as a political weapon and NAB’s unjustified action yesterday put many lives in danger.

In a statement released on social networking site Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif wrote that, “In view of the number of coronavirus victims in NAB, Imran’s sole purpose seems to be to endanger the life of anyone who talks about his incompetence”.

“Yesterday’s unjustified actions endangered countless lives, including our party supporters and police personnel,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif wrote in his tweet that, “Today the leaders and workers of my party and the policemen who were just performing their duties were all fully exposed to the coronavirus”.

He said that this was just a manifestation of the fire of hatred inside Imran Khan, which he is using as a tool through NAB to hide his own incompetence.