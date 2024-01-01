Imran Khan wants masses to reclaim their freedom on Nov 24: Aleema

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan has called upon his followers to gather in huge numbers on November 24 to reclaim their freedom.

The former premier’s sister, Aleema Khan, made these remarks while referring it as a message of Imran Khan for his supporters.

Speaking to the media outside the Adiala Jail, she said there were three pillars of democracy and the incumbent government had destroyed all of them. To make matters worse, it had imposed severe restrictions on digital media and social media.

Talking about her meeting with the PTI founder, she said he had described unambiguously the importance of November 24 to reclaim freedom.

She said, “the PTI founder said if this generation does not come out, the posterity will suffer the severest outcome.”