Imran Khan was more charismatic than all of us: Ian Botham

KARACHI (PPI): Former England all-rounder Ian Botham, who was one of the best of his times, said that Imran Khan was more charismatic than him, Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev and Richard Hadlee of New Zealand.

The four players were considered as the best all-rounders of their time.

The two South Asian rivals led their teams to world cup victories with the trophy coming to India in 1983 before Pakistan came from nowhere to claim the title in 1992.

Ian Botham praised Imran Khan recently while appearing in an online session hosted by Playwrite Foundation.

He said that it was a great honor for him to have played at a time when the game was garnered with legendary players like Imran Khan, Kapil Dev and Richard Hadlee.

Botham said it never happened that so many all-rounders adorned the game in an era as it happened in his playing days, which produced great rivalries.

He went to say that Imran Khan was the most charismatic of the four all-rounders.