Imran Khan’s acquittal plea in GHQ gate attack case rejected

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan’s acquittal plea in the GHQ gate attack case has been rejected.

On Monday, Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Amjad Ali Shah heard Imran Khan’s acquittal plea in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, in the GHQ gate attack case, which was rejected by the court. The PTI founder had filed an acquittal plea under Section 265 of CrPC.

Khan’s lawyers had completed their arguments on the application during the jail trial on Saturday. They had taken the stance that the prosecution did not have solid evidence to back the allegations against the PTI founder in the GHQ attack case. The former premier had been accused of conspiracy in all the cases, but evidence in this regard had not been presented during the trial so far, so he should be acquitted of the charges.

During the hearing, Prosecutor Zaheer Shah opposed the acquittal and took the stand that the trial of the case was ongoing and the testimony of 12 witnesses had been recorded, while the prosecution also had sufficient evidence against the accused.

The prosecutor argued that the acquittal plea was not appropriate at this stage of the trial. “It is not possible to acquit the accused without examining the complete testimony and evidence,” he argued.

The prosecutor said in his arguments that the acquittal plea of ??former federal minister and a co-accused in the case, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, was also rejected by the Anti-Terrorism Court, which had been upheld by the Lahore High Court Rawapindi bench.

The prosecutor requested that they be given an opportunity to record testimony. Later, the court rejected the PTI founder’s acquittal plea after the prosecution completed its arguments today.