Imran Khan’s Lawyer Released After Brief Detention

Rawalpindi (February 8, 2025): Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, legal counsel for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, was released after being detained for two hours following an altercation with a jail official at Adiala Prison.

Chaudhry was taken into custody on Friday upon his arrival at Gate No. 5 of Adiala Jail, a day after he reportedly had a heated exchange with prison staff over delays in meeting his client. He was shifted to a police kiosk before being released.

Following his release, Chaudhry refused to apologize for the incident, stating that while he does not believe in using abusive language, it is his right to protest against unfair treatment. He emphasized that lawyers must be allowed to perform their professional duties without political interference.

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) condemned the detention, calling it an obstruction of justice. It asserted that preventing a lawyer from meeting their client or appearing in court is a violation of legal rights.

Reacting to the incident, former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain denounced his brother’s arrest, calling it an insult to the legal community.

Source: Express