Imran Khan’s “Meals on Wheels” initiative extended to three more cities

Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday launched the extension of the “Meals on Wheels” program with an ambitious aim for ensuring that no one sleeps hungry across the country, with the addition of service to three more cities.

The Prime Minister’s program was launched a month back by the Prime Minister in Islamabad and has now been extended to Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar. The program is being run by Ehsaas, in collaboration with Saylani Welfare Trust and the donations of the philanthropists.

The event was attended virtually by Chief Ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Punjab Usman Buzdar who inaugurated the free food service in their respective provinces.

Daily wage earners, particularly the labourers would be the main beneficiaries.

Currently, two custom-built Ehsaas food trucks are providing free cooked meals at different locations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The meals are cooked, stored and distributed from trucks’ kitchen. Each food truck can feed around 2000 people daily and the service is provided 7 days a week, 365 days a year, twice daily.

LIVE #APPNews : Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing extension ceremony of ‘Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ program #Islamabad@PakPMOhttps://t.co/4sPveowmEG — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) April 11, 2021

Courtesy: APP