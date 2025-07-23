Imran Khan’s sons meet Trump aide, launch global campaign for father’s release

F.P. Report

CALIFORNIA : The sons of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan – Sulaiman Khan (28) and Kasim Khan (26) – have launched a global campaign to demand their father’s release, beginning with a visit to the United States.

The duo met with Richard Grenell, a prominent aide of former US President Donald Trump, in California.

Grenell, who has openly voiced support for Imran Khan, shared the meeting on social media, encouraging the brothers to “stay strong” and adding, “Millions around the world are tired of politically motivated prosecutions. You are not alone.”

Welcome to California, my friends.



I loved hanging out with you today.



Sulaiman and @Kasim_Khan_1999, you must stay strong.



There are millions of people around the world who are sick of political prosecutions.

You are not alone. #freeimrankhan pic.twitter.com/TOAOjrEiM1 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 22, 2025

Imran Khan has been imprisoned at Adiala Jail since August 2023 after being convicted in a £190 million corruption case and still faces charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act related to the May 9 protests.

Both the sons of Imran Khan also met Pakistani-American physician Dr Asif Mahmood, vice chairman of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). Dr Mahmood praised their courage and Grenell’s support, calling for collective action to secure the former premier’s freedom.

"Immense pride for @Kasim_Khan_1999 and Sulaiman Khan for their bravery in fighting for their father, Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s freedom, who has been unjustly imprisoned by the Pakistani military!

Huge thanks to my friend Amb. @RichardGrenell for standing for justice… pic.twitter.com/8s2mHUqbrn — Dr. Asif Mahmood (@DrMahmood40) July 23, 2025

Earlier this month, Imran’s sister Aleema Khan stated that Sulaiman and Kasim would visit the US to raise awareness about their father’s imprisonment before returning to Pakistan to join the movement.

PML-N leaders have offered mixed reactions—Senator Irfan Siddiqui stated that the brothers should be allowed to enter Pakistan and express their views within the bounds of the law.