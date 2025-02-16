Imran Khan’s third letter to army chief raises election fraud and economic concerns

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has issued a third open letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, highlighting concerns over election fraud, governance issues, and economic decline.

PTI leader and lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, speaking to the media alongside other lawyers, confirmed the development, stating that the letter raises concerns about “preference being given to the minority over the majority through election rigging.”

During his media talk, Chaudhry reaffirmed PTI’s demand for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9, stating that the issue remains unresolved. He further alleged that a series of police raids across Punjab have continued even after the February 8 elections.

Referring to ongoing restrictions on PTI supporters, he claimed that police did not allow the funeral of a party worker in Wazirabad, while ILF President Intizar Panjotha was barred from visiting PTI’s jailed founder today. He also criticized the selective access given to journalists covering the trial. PTI now plans to file a petition demanding an open trial in the GHQ case, in which the party founder and other senior leaders appeared today.

Chaudhry also announced key political developments within PTI, confirming that Aamir Dogar has been made a member of the negotiation committee with the opposition, while new members will soon be added to the political committee. A formal notification in this regard is expected later today.

The PTI founder’s latest letter to the Army Chief reportedly questions the legitimacy of the current government, alleging that money launderers have been placed in power. It also raises concerns over rising terrorism due to the absence of the rule of law, along with Pakistan’s declining global standing, citing that the country has now slipped to 140th place on the Law World Project Index.

In his letter, the PTI founder further lamented that 1.8 million people have left the country in recent months, and $20 billion in capital has flowed out, which he attributes to poor governance and economic instability. Comparing economic performance, he claimed that when PTI left office, Pakistan’s GDP growth was at 6.4 percent, significantly better than the current state of the economy.

PTI also hinted at an internal decision regarding Sher Afzal Marwat, with Faisal Chaudhry stating that the party will soon announce its official position but will neither confirm nor deny any decisions at this stage.