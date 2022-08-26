Imran, KP CM reviews flood, relief work in Dera

F.P. Report

D I KHAN: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday paid a day long visit to flood affected districts Tank and Dera Ismail Khan where they reviewed the flood damages and ongoing relief activities in the various flood hit areas of these districts. Both the dignitaries, on the occasion were briefed in details about the overall flood situation, relief and rescue activities being carried out by the district administrations and other line departments of the provincial government. They also paid a visit to the relief camp established at Sport Stadium Ratta Kulachi and inquired about the flood damages and relief activities.

Talking to the media on the occasion, the chief minister said that the provincial government and its entire machinery including district administration and rescue agencies were fully mobilized whereas emergency has also been declared in the flood affected districts of the province. He said that additional rescue teams have been deputed in D.I Khan to effectively deal with any unexpected situation.

He said that the provincial government has released Rs. one billion for relief activities and additional amount of Rs. 2 billion would also be released without any delay. Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to give relief to the affected people adding that food and other necessary commodities were being provided to the people affected by recent rains and flash floods.

He termed this situation as a national tragedy and said that all the relevant institutions should play their proactive role to deal with this situation but unfortunately Federal Government Agencies in the province were not playing their due role to this effect. Mahmood Khan said that the flood affectees in all the districts were our brothers and sisters we will not let them alone in this difficult situation.

He said that the provincial government will go all out to give relief to its people adding that his government will even spend its development budget on the rehabilitation of flood affectees if needed. He said that compensation package for flood affectees in the province had already been increased significantly and now the efforts were underway to give immediate relief to the people. He directed the concerned administrations to approach each and every individual affected by the flood and extend all possible support to them adding that no one of us can stay satisfied until the complete rehabilitation of the affected households.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan while talking to the media has said that the chief ministers of Panjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were themselves monitoring the flood situation and issuing necessary directives to the concerned authorities to this effect. He said that the assessment of damages in all affected areas was in progress.

He said that dams were much needed for Pakistan and the construction of small and large dams was only solution to avoid the damages of floods as well. Both the dignitaries also visited the relief camp in Tank where they inquired about the issues of flood affectees and facilities provided by the relevant provincial agencies. They also distributed gifts amongst the children during their visit to the camps of flood affectees. The chief minister was accompanied by Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Bangash. Whereas Provincial Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur, PTI leaders Ali Amin Gandapur, Senator Shibli Faraz and others were also present on the occasion.

