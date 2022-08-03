Imran losses moral grounds to continue politics: Muqam

F.P. Report

LAKKI MARWAT: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here on Wednesday said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost moral grounds to continue politics after the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said the ECP verdict had declared that Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf has received huge foreign funding from the prohibited sources including rival countries, which was a clear violation of the country’s constitution. Engr Amir Muqam expressed these views while talking to flood affected people of Lakki Marwat district where he distributed compensation cheques among them. He visited Lakki Marwat on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif where he inspected flood damages and met with affectees.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr Amir Muqam said Imran Khan has been proved as a certified liar after ECP’s verdict and there was no justification left for him to remain PTI Chairman any more. He said Imran Khan, after taking funding from US and other countries, was preparing an anti-US narrative in a bid to deceive masses, adding people of Pakistan knew that who was a certified liar and who used illegal foreign funds for political gains after ECP’s judgment.

Muqam claimed that it was now crystal clear that Imran had made politics in Pakistan through illegal foreign funding in a bid to destabilize the country and halt progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said Imran had received billions of rupees from abroad for mudslinging on institutions and its leadership, adding the ECP verdict has proved that Imran was not ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ after his affidavit was found fake.

He said poor economic and financial policies of Imran Govt had plunged the country into price hike and load shedding. He said PML-N had joined the coalition government to save the country from bankruptcy. Muqam said Imran Khan was now hiding face from people after the ECP verdict and his disqualification under articles 62 and 63 was now imminent.

He said the federal government was standing with flood victims in this hour of need and would continue efforts till rehabilitation of the last affectee. Muqam said that Prime Minister Shahbez Sharif had visited flood-hit Balochistan and had already announced huge compensation for assistance of flood victims.

He said motorway and indus highway was a gift of PML-N government for people of southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said these projects would reduce distance between Peshawar-Islamabad, Lakki Marwat and D I Khan. The PM aide said people of Tank, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Lakki Marwat and other adjoining districts would largely benefit from these mega projects and a new era of prosperity would start in southern districts of KP.