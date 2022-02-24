Imran meets Putin, discusses regional issues

F.P. Report

MOSCOW: Prime Minister Imran Khan had a Summit meeting with President Vladimir V. Putin on Thursday. The two leaders held wide-ranging consultations on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Recalling the telephone conversations during the recent months between the two leaders, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the positive trajectory of bilateral relations will continue to move forward in the future.

He added that the trust and cordiality marking the relationship would translate into further deepening and broadening of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance of Pakistan-Stream Gas Pipeline as a flagship economic project between Pakistan and Russia and also discussed cooperation on prospective energy-related projects.

The Prime Minister underscored Pakistan’s commitment to forge a long-term, multidimensional relationship with Russia.

In the regional context, the Prime Minister underlined the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis and preventing potential economic meltdown in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan would continue to work with the international community for a stable, peaceful and connected Afghanistan.

In this regard, he underscored the ongoing cooperation and coordination between Pakistan and Russia at various international and regional fora, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

On the situation in South Asia, the Prime Minister highlighted the serious human rights situation in IIOJK and underscored the imperative of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the developments detrimental to regional peace and stability and stressed the need for measures that would help keep the regional balance.

The Prime Minister regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict.

The Prime Minister stressed that conflict was not in anyone’s interest, and that the developing countries were always hit the hardest economically in case of conflict.

He underlined Pakistan’s belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Expressing concerns on rising trends of extremism and Islamophobia in the world, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for interfaith harmony and coexistence. Appreciating President Putin’s understanding of the respect and sensitivities that the Muslims attach to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the Prime Minister said that inter-faith harmony and respect for all religions was imperative for peace and harmony within and among the societies.

The Prime Minister along with high-level delegation is on a two-day visit to the Russian Federation from 23-24 February 2022. The Prime Minister is accompanied by cabinet members and senior officials.

Later in the day, Deputy Prime Minister for Energy of Russia Alexander Novak Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here, along with a delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters of mutual cooperation in multiple fields.

Also, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Pakistan and Russia have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations.

They discussed important regional and global issues, including bilateral relations, enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan attaches special importance to bilateral relations with Russia. He said relations between Pakistan and Russia have gradually strengthened.

He said that Pakistan is pursuing the agenda of promoting economic priorities and regional ties under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Russian Foreign Minister congratulated Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistani leadership on the successful conduct of extraordinary OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan and also expressed best wishes regarding upcoming meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad next month.

The prime minister is currently on a two-day official visit to Russia, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian deputy Prime Minister met the prime minister after the latter had a detailed one-on-one meeting with President Putin.

Foreign Minister Qur-eshi, Planning Minister As-ad Umar, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Commerce Adviser Abdur Razzak Da-wood and National Security Adviser Mooed Yusuf accompanied the prime minister in the meeting.

This is the first bilateral visit by a Pakistani prime minister to Russia after a gap of 23 years and is being termed as a historic step to renew relations between the two countries.

During the visit, the prime minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Member of the National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiyani.