Imran moves court

LAHORE (Agencies): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday moved an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore for the cancellation of the search warrants for his house. Imran Khan made the Lahore commissioner, deputy commissioner and others the respondents in the petition arguing that the police received the search warrant with malafide intentions.

“On May 18, the police obtained from the terrorism court search warrants based on malicious intent,” the petition reads. “The petitioner has no role in the case in which the search warrants were obtained,” it maintains. The petition pleaded the court to declared the May 18 search warrants illegal and null and void. The ATC has issued notices to the respondents in the case. “The court is requested to declare the search warrants issued on May 18 null and void,” it demands.