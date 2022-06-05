Imran Niazi to be arrested once protective bail expires: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan Nizai has been nominated as accused in over dozen of cases including rioting, sedition, chaos and armed attacks at the federation.

In a series of tweets, the minister said the security detail being deployed outside the Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence (according to the law) would arrest him on the expiry of his protective bail granted by the court.

The minister said they welcome Imran Niazi to Islamabad and the security being provided to him was as per the law.

“How one can become a head of political party in a democratic society who instigates people and have complete disregard of moral and democratic values, terming his opponents ‘traitors’?” he questioned.