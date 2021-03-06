Imran: No country can move forward without accountability

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Saturday said that no country can move forward without accountability.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, praising the support of allies of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Government, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech after winning vote of confidence has shared his comprehensive program of progress and prosperity in the country.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that opposition was unaware of the fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always performed well in challenging situation. She said that vote of confidence has proved that opposition cannot face Prime Minister Imran Khan. Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reform Kanwal Shauzab said that parliamentarians have supported the narrative of honesty and truth. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is guarantor for safe future of the coming generations.

MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said increase of votes from 176 to 178 refl-ects trust of members in I-mran’s able leadership.