Imran no more Sadiq and Ameen: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has confirmed in its verdict in the PTI prohibited funding case that PTI Chief Imran Khan no more remains Sadiq and Ameen as the former Prime Minister has submitted false testimonies and incorrect forms 1 for consecutive five years with the Election Regulator.

It was claimed by former Prime Minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a hurriedily organized news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday. While commenting on the ECP’s verdict in PTI’s foreign funding case, Abbasi said that verdict has brought numerous truths to the public which were earlier not in the knowledge of the nation.

Khaqan said that the ECP’s verdict has revealed that the PTI received about one hundred and fifty crore rupees from 34 foreign citizens and 351 foreign companies before 2013.According to him, no one knows about the ownership of foreign companies who funded the PTI and their purpose/ interest in donating an emerging Pakistani political party.

Abbasi said that the PTI has declared 8 accounts and disowned 16 others, however the investigations revealed that those disowned bank accounts had been operated by the PTI officials, including former governor, Ministers and Speaker, who received funds from abroad through these accounts on behalf of the party. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was of the view that all this was about pre 2013 era, however who will take account of PTI’s financial matters from 2014 onward during which the party enjoyed power in the country.

Khaqan said that Nawaz Sharif had been punished for not taking payment from son’s firm while who will prosecute the man who had lied and decived to Election Commission of Pakistan, betrayed the constitution and stabbed the nation for several times. According to him, it was a matter of shame, and insult for the entire nation, that a supreme leader of political party and former Prime Minister of the country had been continuously lying to the nation while occupying the top slot.

He said that a person who can lie for a minor benefit, what else he can with the nations for his interest/ benefit. He said the person accusing others for theft and robbery, was confirmed a theif by the authority. Khaqan said that the nation has to decide, whether a lier and conspirator should rule the country or they need a person who respect law, institutions and cares about the dignity of the nation. According to Abbasi, the law will take its path and the public should belief in the national institutions, constitutions and law of the land.

