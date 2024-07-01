Imran nods PTI’s participation in APC

RAWALPINDI (INP): Former premier Imran Khan said on Friday that his party would attend the All Parties Conference (APC) convened by PM Shehbaz Sharif. The PTI founder announced this decision while talking to the reporters inside Adiala Jail. He stated that his party would listen to the government’s stance on the Operation Azm-i-Istehkam, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had reservations on it as it would foment chaos in country.

Recognising the exigency of the security situation, Khan said that the Tehreek-Taliban-Pakistan (TTP) couldn’t be vanquished without improving relations with Afghanistan. “I am ready to die in jail but I”ll never accept slavery,” he reiterated. He further said that he would ask the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government to register the FIRs against former premier Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif and Maryam Nawaz for their inflammatory speeches against state institutions in past.