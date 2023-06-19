Imran nominated in murder FIR of lawyer

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been nominated in a murder case of Senior Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar who was shot dead by armed motorcyclists on Airport Road in Quetta, Balochistan on Tuesday.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of the slain lawyer’s son advocate Siraj Ahmed in Quetta, police sources said on Wednesday.

The former prime minister and others have been nominated in the FIR registered by Shahid Jamil Kakar police station under the charges of murder, Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other provisions, the sources added.

Advocate Shar was gunned down by unidentified people on three motorcycles while he was on his way to the Balochistan High Court (BHC) earlier this week. “According to eyewitnesses, he was travelling in his relative’s vehicle,” the official said. Shar was immediately rushed to the Quetta Civil Hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way. He sustained 16 bullets.