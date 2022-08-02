Imran okays 18-member Punjab cabinet

LAHORE (INP): Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Tuesday approved an 18-member working cabinet for the Punjab Assembly. According to details, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has approved an 18-member cabinet for the newly formed PTI government in Punjab. Only PTI ministers would take oath in the first phase, PTI sources.

PTI MPAs including Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Raja Yasir Humayun, Ali Afzal Sahi, Hashim Dogar and Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has been added to the cabinet. The time and date of the oath ceremony of the ministers would be announced later.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday visited Lahore and met with newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi. According to sources, the former prime minister and CM Punjab discussed the formation of the provincial cabinet and other issues. It is learnt that Raja Basharat will likely get the portfolio of the law ministry, Murad Raas will be given the education ministry, Yasmin Rashid is likely to get the health ministry while Hashim Jawan Bakht’s name has been finalized for the finance ministry.

Moreover, Fawad Chaudhry is likely to get the portfolio of the home minister, said sources. Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Chaudhry Zaheer ud Din, Hafiz Muhammad Mumtaz, Samiulllah Chaudhry, Sardar Asif, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Yasir Humayun Raja, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Taimur Khan Bhatti, and Murad Raas will also get ministerial slots in the Punjab cabinet.

Related