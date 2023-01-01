Imran out to create hurdles in revival of IMF programme

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan was out to create hurdles in the revival of the International Monetary Fund’s porgramme which was reached during the previous tenure of PTI’s government.

In a short statement in the Urdu language and shared by PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister said that the creation of chaos on roads and anarchy was a part and parcel of his agenda, aimed at fanning the fire of instability in the country. “The timid person did not allow the courts to search him as he is guilty,” he added. He said Imran Khan did not want the poor people of the country to be lifted from the issues of price inflation and economic pressure nor desired the steering of national resources. “Imran Khan’s evasion of courts amounts to the height of cowardice,” the prime minister observed.

First, he (Imran) left the IMF programme and now resisting the courts, he said, adding he (IK) had also deviated from his promises and ideals. On the other hand, the prime minister said, Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Mulsim League-N faced the worst kind of vengeance at the hands of NAB-Niazi connivance in the past. “We have faced the courts and laws in the trumped-up charges framed against our family members including sons, daughters and sisters,” he added. The leadership of PML-N endured the ordeals of death cells and braved the unfounded cases of heroin, he added.

The Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also underlined the need for enhancing agriculture production to attain food autarky and thus save the country from different economic issues. He also directed for effective resolution of the issues by improving the supply of food grains and food chain to the public through a comprehensive mechanism. The prime minister chaired a meeting to review progress on the ongoing reforms of the Agriculture Task Force and the upcoming cultivation of cotton, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. During the meeting, the prime minister stressed upon early implementation of the agriculture reforms for increasing the agri-yield, besides making the federal and provincial agriculture research institutions more efficient. He regretted that being an agricultural country, Pakistan had been importing agricultural commodities.

The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Trade Syed Naveed Qamar, PM’s Advisor Ahad Cheema, PM’s Special Assistant Jehanzaib Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and other relevant federal and provincial authorities. For the production of cotton, the prime minister assigned the task of making it a profit earning produce by ensuring profit-based income to the cotton growers.

He also directed for a crackdown against sellers of fake pesticides with iron hands, besides initiating strict legal proceedings against the people involved in its sale. He also asked for ensuring the provision of quality seeds to the farmers through a transparent and effective seed certification process.

The meeting was briefed about the projected overall production of cotton and the proposals for the support price. The prime minister directed for implementation of immediate and long terms measures for increasing cotton production per acre. The support price should be devised by keeping in view the ratio, per acre cost and maximum profit to the farmers, he added. The prime minister was also briefed about the functioning of the research entities and the seed certification mechanism. The prime minister directed for a transparent and effective certification process and urged the provinces to play their role in this regard.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also welcomed the signing of the historic agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran for the resumption of diplomatic ties. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said, “This China-mediated deal augurs well for peace, stability & economic development in ME & Muslim world.”

He further observed that it showed that with collective wisdom, win-win outcomes were possible. Earlier, on Friday, the foreign office spokesperson, in a press statement, said that Pakistan firmly believed that this important diplomatic breakthrough would contribute to peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Pakistan commended the role played by China’s visionary leadership in coordinating this historic agreement which reflects the power of constructive engagement and meaningful dialogue. “We laud sagacious leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran for this very positive development,” it was added. With a history of consistently supporting and coordinating efforts for bridging gaps between the two brotherly countries, the spokesperson said, “Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in the Middle East and the region. We hope this positive step would define a template for regional cooperation and harmony.” Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain presented a donation cheque contributed by the federal educational institutions for the earthquake hit people of Turkiye and Syria to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During a call on, the prime minister observed that the federal government was improving the educational standards in collaboration with the provincial governments, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. During the meeting, the overall political situation of the country was also discussed.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep grief and sorrow over death of senior journalist Abdul Rauf’s son. The prime minister expressed condolence and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. He also prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.