Imran paid for using official helicopter: KPK govt tells NAB

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Following NAB investigation into the misuse of official helicopter of Khyber Pakhtun-khwa government by Imran Khan, the KPK government has told the bureau that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman paid the bill for using the helicopter.

Submitting reply to the NAB in the case, the government also provided the anti-corruption body with the record of use of official KPK helicopter from 2008, names of personalities who used the helicopter, the rules and regulations of using or renting the helicopter and the purchase details of the helicopter.

NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal directed the bureau’s KP director general to conduct an inquiry against CM Khattak and Imran Khan over 74-hour unofficial use of two government helicopters — MI-17 and Ecureuil — by misusing authority.

