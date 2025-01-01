Imran prays for open court trial

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A special court on Monday adjourned Toshakhana-II case till February 17, against former PTI founder and his wife Burshra Bibi pertaining illegally obtaining a Bulgarian jewelry set.

During hearing PTI legal team also prayed the judge to conduct further case trial in an open court. Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjamand heard the toshakhana-II case at Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi. PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi were produced before the court.

At the outset of hearing, PTI founder’s lawyer continued cross examination against prosecution witness Qaiser Mehmood. On the occasion, the lawyer prayed the court to conduct further proceeding in open court and filed a formal application in this regard. He said that PTI founder is facing jail trial for last 20 months. He prayed the court to stop the trial process till judgment in this case.

After this the court adjourned further hearing of the case till February 17. It may be mentioned here that the court has recorded the statements of a total eight witnesses while the defense lawyer is continuing cross-examination against 7th witness.

During hearing, the family members of former PTI founder and Bushra Bibi including Aleema Khan, Uzma Khanum, Noreen Khanum, Qasim Niazi, Mubashira Sheikh, Mehrunisa Ahmed, Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry and others were also present before court.