Imran quizzed by JIT in threatening female judge case

ISLAMABAD (INP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appeared before a four-member joint investigation team (JIT) at the SSP Islamabad office amid tight security in a case relating to threatening female judge Zeba Chaudhary. The JIT of Islamabad Police is headed by SSP (Operations) Islamabad Farhat Abbas Kazmi.

Imran Khan faced some 20 minutes of investigation by the JIT and answered questions posed by the police, which later handed the PTI chief a written questionnaire containing 21 queries. Talking to reporters after appearing before the JIT, Imran Khan reiterated his demand for free and fair elections.

Speaking to reporters outside the SSP office, Imran Khan said that the terror case against him had created an embarrassment for Pakistan. Imran Khan said that Pakistan was being forced into a situation like that of Sri Lanka. Shehbaz Gill was kidnapped and subjected to torture, and when we were raising funds for flood victims, TV transmission was shut down, he said. “The more you push up against the wall, the more we are preparing [for it]. If I gave the call for Islamabad, you won’t be able to cope with it,” said Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, addressing the relief ceremony for the flood victims in Taunsa Sharif, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan said that the PTI will help the flood-hit people in every possible way, after the relief they will build the houses of affectees.

The former PM said that he inspected the flood-affected areasby a helicopter, adding that Pakistan has suffered more damage than in 2010, and the whole nation will have to come together and help the flood victims. The PTI chairman further said that he collected Rs10 billion during the 5 hours of the telethon, adding that the nation has never given so much money in such a short time because the whole nation is worried about the flood victims. Imran Khan also directed Chief Minister Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, to announce the creation of Taunsa as a district.

