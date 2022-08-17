Imran refuses to respond to FIA notice

ISLAMABAD (INP): Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday refused to respond to the notice sent by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case pertaining to prohibited funding.

Former PM and former Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan on behalf of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman sent a reply to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The reply was sent to Amina Baig, Deputy Director of FIA Commercial Bank Circle, Islamabad, in which he termed FIA s malice in sending the notice.

Imran Khan in his written response told that he was neither bound nor obliged to provide information and will take legal action against the agency if notice is not withdrawn in two days. It further stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not give a decision but issued a report.

Related