Imran reveals Sanaullah’s ‘plot to cover up horror stories’

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has lambasted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for trying to terrorise the nation by revealing a sham plot against women to “cover up horror stories about to break in the media.”

In his tweet on Sunday, the former prime minister uploaded a clip from the press conference of Sanaullah in which he talked about intercepting a phone call.

The conversation was about an alleged plot to stage rape and blame law enforcement officials for the heinous crime to get global backing for human rights violation.

Imran further wrote in his tweet that “if there were any doubts about women being mistreated in jails, this press conference from this certified criminal should removed all such doubts. He is so obviously trying to cover up and preempt the horror stories about to break in the media”.

“Women have never been so mistreated and harassed by the state as they have been by this fascist govt when they were exercising their right to protest peacefully,” the PTI chief further said in his tweet.

It may be recalled that the law enforcers’ “gross misbehavior” with the women family members of PTI leaders has been reported by the media. In one instance, the police raided the house of Usman Dar and mistreated his mother. Police also beat up and dragged women protesters on several occasions.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan claimed in a press conference at around midnight on Saturday night that the PTI plotted to highlight human rights violations in Pakistan at the global scale by staging a simulated raid at a party worker’s house, involving a rape and casualties caused by gunfire.

The minister said that intelligence agencies intercepted a call in which a conspiracy was being hatched to kill some PTI worker during a staged raid.

The second part of the plot was to commit a rape, he said and added that the plan was to be implemented tonight. He said the people involved in the conversation were being monitored.

The minister argued that the purpose of his “midnight televised address is to promptly alert the nation about the malicious intentions of the plotters.”

Sanaullah reiterated government’s resolve to bring those responsible for the events on May 9 to justice.

Meanwhile, Imran also condemned raids on the houses of PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Shahzad Akbar late on Saturday night.

There were raids at night on Omar Ayub and Shahzad Akbar’s (he’s not even in the country) houses. Today we are living in dark ages.. Constitution violated, court decisions openly flouted, houses broken in without warrant and smashed, media muzzled and no one to protect our.