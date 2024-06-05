Imran Riaz ‘arrested’ from Lahore airport

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Senior anchorperson and YouTuber Imran Riaz was taken into custody by plainclothesmen from Allama Iqbal airport on Wednesday morning while leaving for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

It is reported that “unidentified people”, accompanied by police, arrested him from the airport.

According to his counsel Advocate Azhar Siddique the “unidentified” men manhandled Imran when he resisted bid to arrest him.

The lawyer said a petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking details under what charges and provision of law Imran was arrested.

The plea is yet to be fixed before a bench for hearing.

Advocate Azhar said Imran has been granted bail in all the cases registered against him and his name was removed from the Exit Control List on June 11.

It may be recalled that Imran was stopped at Islamabad on June 3 from boarding a Hajj flight despite Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders.

Last month, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq granted him permission to travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

Imran has been facing legal cases two days after protests broke out across the country following PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 last year.

He remained among “missing” people for almost four months. A number of cases were registered against him and different courts granted him bail. He was finally released on September 25.