Imran says fighting for Haqiqi Azadi

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Addressing the participants before heading towards Islamabad on Friday, former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan said the time has come to start the journey for haqiqi azadi (real freedom).

The motive of the march is not personal or political but wants to free the nation from slavery, the former premier maintained. He said that decisions regarding Pakistan should be taken here not in Washington. No one should direct Pakistan to join others’ wars.

The people of the country are facing the worst inflation because thieves are ruling the country. Imran Khan said the demand for fair and transparent elections in the country is not an unconditional demand. A large number of people have already reached Lahore’s famous chowk to participate in the long march against the incumbent government.

Large number of PTI activists and supporters have gathered at Libery Chowk Lahore to participate in “Haqeeqi Azadi’ march to seek fresh elections. The march has been started from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk where crowds were already seen gathering. Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid said he would be joining the march as well, and expressed optimism that “the nation will come out” and that “an election date would be acquired”.

Echoing Rashid’s optimism, senior party leader Shireen Mazari emphatically stated that even the highest authorities will be compelled to announce an election date if the nation marched to Islamabad. “We are even more energised after yesterday’s press conference,” Mazari said in response to a question if Thursdday’s unprecedented press talk, by the chiefs of the country’s premier intelligence agency and the military’s media wing, had dampened their spirit.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar shared that he was already making his way to the meeting point. Supporters could be seen riding along his car on their motorcycles carrying party flags. Meanwhile, Yasmeen Rashid was also seen rallying support ahead of the march. She is reportedly also making her way to Liberty. Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry had urged Lahore’s citizens to come out onto the streets and join the march, saying “if you do not come out today, then you should not have any complaints about this system”. “If you want to change this system, come out of your home, otherwise the lives of children It will also be spent in this rotten system,” he added.

On the other hand Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has warned that those who “attack” the federal capital will be “met with such dire consequences that no one will ever think of committing such an act again”. While speaking to the media in Islamabad, the minister said that the government was prepared to deal with anyone attempting to break the law with an iron fist.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over a high level meeting at CMO today in which matters pertaining to the security arrangements of the long march, route of the long march and deployment of police force came under review.

CM directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the long march adding that special arrangements should be made to maintain the law and order situation on the whole route of the long march. CM asserted to ensure implementation on the formulated security plan in letter and spirit adding that the police and the administration should not leave any stone unturned for the security of the lives and properties of the people. He directed that all the concerned departments should ensure to maintain law and order situation under an excellent coordination mechanism adding that substitute arrangements should be made in order to maintain the smooth flow of traffic.

CM directed the coordination committee to hold their meetings on a daily basis and steps should be taken in the perspective of the situation. He directed to call for additional police force from the other cities forthwith and should be deputed on the routes. He directed to continuously monitor the long march by the drone and CCTV cameras. CM directed to make excellent food arrangements for the personnels of police force being deputed on their duties adding that security arrangements should be further beefed up in the sensitive areas. CM stated the participants of the long march will be provided foolproof security adding that it is our foremost priority to maintain law and order situation in the province.

He revealed that a comprehensive security plan has been prepared for the long march adding that the security plan will be ensured to be implemented in letter and spirit and the whole route will be kept under surveillance. He directed the police, administration, law enforcement agencies and other departments to remain vigilant all the time. CM underscored that the whole police force is alert in order to foil the nefarious designs of the miscreant elements.

CM stated that Imran Khan has declared that the participants of the long march will remain peaceful adding that he is personally overseeing the law and order situation in the province. CM was giving a briefing on the security arrangements by the Inspector General of Police and the concerned police officers. Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, IGP Faisal Shahkar, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG Operations, Special Secretary (Home), Additional IG CTD, CPO Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, RPO Sheikhupura, DIG Operations Lahore, CPOs Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and DPOs of Chakwal, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Rawalpindi, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Gujrat and Chief Operating Officer PSCA attended the meeting.

The Punjab department of specialized health has issued a high alert in the 18 hospitals of Lahore in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf long march starting from the provincial capital on Friday.

Through a notification issued on Friday, the health department has cancelled holidays/leaves of the medical staff. The administrative officers of the health facilities have also been directed to remain on duty. The health department has asked for enough medical staff on duty. The notification has directed the hospital administrations to ensure availability of medicines, surgical/non-surgical tools, medical gases, blood bags and blood donors in case of any emergency. The health department has also instructed the hospitals to make their operation theatres fully operative and put additional beds in their emergency and ICU wards.

Moreover, all the routes towards the Red Zone area of the federal capital Islamabad were sealed amid the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march. As per details, all the routes going towards the Red Zone area of the federal capital Islamabad were closed again with containers.

The law enforcement agencies have placed containers on Meerat chowk, NADRA chowk and other main entrance points of Islamabad. The route from D-chowk to Red Zone has also been closed.

Related