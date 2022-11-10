Imran says his assassination plot prepared in September

WAZIRABAD (INP): Former prime minister and chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Thursday said that the alleged plot to assassinate him was prepared in September.

He was addressing the PTI activists after the party’s long march resumed its journey to Islamabad from Wazirabad. The PTI long march was deferred for a few days after an assassination attempt on Imran Khan in which more than a dozen of leaders and workers got injured.

The PTI chief praised the participants of the long march in Wazirabad and said that Moazzam’s sacrifice saved the lives of other people who got wounded in the gun attack. “We will care for Moazzam’s children for their whole life.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday resumed its long march from the same spot in Wazirabad where the party chief Imran Khan was injured during an attempted assassination.

PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi march, which demanded early and fair elections, was brought to an abrupt halt after Imran was shot in the leg during a procession. The former prime minister and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s Haqeeqi Azadi march.

Addressing the party supporters, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that PTI would not give up on its struggle for freedom despite an assassination attempt. Qureshi has said that party chairman Imran Khan would soon join his supporters in the long march to Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has changed its strategy for the ongoing protests against the assassination attempt on Imran Khan as Zulfi Bukhari announced to block Islamabad-Peshawar M1 Motorway Toll Plaza.

The PTI workers have staged a protest demonstration at Islamabad-Peshawar M1 Motorway Toll Plaza. After Zulfi Bukhari’s announcement, the PTI protestors blocked the entry and exit routes of the federal capital. Zulfi Bukhari said that M1 Motorway Interchange will be closed till the next orders of the PTI chief Imran Khan. He added that vehicles will not enter Islamabad from Lahore and Peshawar from the motorway.

The PTI leader said that sit-ins will be continued on both Fatehjang road and the M1 Motorway Interchange. It is pertinent to mention here that the Zulfi Bukhari-led sit-in was continued for four consecutive days at Fatehjang national highway.

Moreover, the workers of PTI on Thursday continued the protest here for the fourth day and blocked several roads including Murree Road and G.T.Road against the assassination attempt on former premier Imran Khan.

The PTI supporters are holding protests at several main places including Murree Road opposite Allama Iqbal Park near Shamasabad closing the road from both sides. The G.T.Road Taxila near ‘bypass chowk and Margala Hills’ closed for all kinds of vehicular traffic.

Main Peshawar Road and Mall Road are open for traffic. However, the starting point of IJP Road, near Ghosia Ada towards Rawalpindi and Islamabad is closed for all kind of traffic. Jhelum Road near Swan Bridge towards Kutchery is closed for traffic but the road is open towards Rawat. Motorway M-1, Islamabad to Peshawar is open for traffic moving towards Peshawar while M-2, Islamabad to Lahore is closed for traffic moving towards Lahore. Old Airport Road near Gulzar-e-Quaid is open for all kinds of traffic. The protesters stopped a large number of oil tankers and other heavy traffic on Fateh Jang Road besides blocking G.T.Road in Taxila for three days. Educational Institutions are closed in Tehsil Rawalpindi. According to a City Traffic Police spokesman, alternative routes have been arranged to facilitate citizens. Similarly, main Peshawar Road, Chur Chowk towards Westridge, Marble Factory Road, Golra Mor, Srinagar Highway can also be used as IJP Road, near Ghosia Ada towards Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

PTI moves court for registration of FIR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved a sessions court in Wazirabad over registration of a first information report (FIR) of attack on former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan during long march.

According to details, PTI leader Zubair Niazi has filed a petition in Wazirabad Sessions Court over the registration of first information report (FIR) of attack on Imran Khan during party’s long march. Zubair Niazi, in the petition, noted that the former prime minister suffered bullet wounds during the attack, which also claimed a life. “The party had formally requested the police to register a case, but no action was taken,” he added.

Related