Imran says Maryam gave new life to cypher

TAXILA: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Sunday that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has given new life to the cypher.

Imran Khan addressed a mammoth public gathering in Taxila today in connection with the anti-government moment. In his initial remarks, Imran Khan thanked the people of Taxila for attending the PTI public gathering in large numbers. He added, “Taxila has never witnessed such a big participation of women in any public gathering.”

He praised PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan for firmly standing with him in every difficult time. He added that Ghulam Sarwar Khan did not change his loyalty when consciences were being sold. Imran Khan challenged the rulers to arrest him instead of giving threats. “This is the movement of real independence and we are ready to face jails. I am ready to go to jail and my nation as well. We are not afraid of jail.”

He said that the nation is ready to sacrifice their lives for real independence. Regarding the cypher issue, the PTI chief said, “The copies of the cypher were sent to the National Security Committee (NSC), National Assembly, chief justice and the president. They [current rulers] had termed the cypher a lie.”

“I want to thank Maryam Nawaz who never tell truth to give new life to cypher. I want to thank you for proving my statements [regarding the cypher] true.”

“They stage a new drama now that the cypher is missing. Maryam Bibi! The cypher is not missing but you should ask the foreign ministry as the copy of the cypher is still there. The master copy of the cypher is still present in the foreign office.”

The PTI chief censured the incumbent government over skyrocketing inflation and fuel prices. He predicted that gas prices will be increased up to 250 per cent in the winter season. He blamed the rulers for coming into power to dissolve their corruption cases. He criticised that the current rulers amended laws to get legal relief for continuing corrupt practices.

He once again alleged that the current rulers received another NRO after they had been given an NRO by former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in 2007. He further alleged that the chief election commissioner (CEC) was acting like a servant of the current rulers. He added that they could not defeat PTI in the fair and free elections.

He challenged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to be prepared for the upcoming PTI protest as he is completing his preparations. “I knew about their plan but they are completely unaware of mine. I am preparing for it and I will suddenly give you a call. You have to be prepared.”

