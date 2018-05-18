Imran says new government will deal with crisis-stricken Pakistan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said the political party that takes the reigns of the country will deal with a crisis-stricken Pakistan.

Speaking at a book launch ceremony in Lahore, Imran said the purpose of some individuals to join politics was to make money.

“Just compare their [politicians’] their assets before and after coming to power.”

The PTI chief also said that the reason behind countries ahead of Pakistan was better moral values.

“Why was Pakistan left behind? Because societies that cannot provide justice to its masses can never progress.”

He observed that the country’s total debt had risen to Rs2,700 billion in the past 10 years.

In an apparent jibe at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Imran said some individuals are trying to pose as Nelson Mandela to save their own Rs300 billion.

