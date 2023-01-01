Imran says PDM govt far worse than Musharraf’s martial law

LAHORE (Agencies): Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government and said that the incumbent set up is ‘far worse than General Pervez Musharraf’s martial law’.

In a Twitter message, Imran Khan wrote, “With complete disregard for the rule of law, this fascist government – far worse than General Musharraf’s martial law, has a one point agenda which is to crush PTI.” Imran Khan said, “Meanwhile, Pakistani economy is going into a free fall. Dollar is at Rs315 in the open market, while for non CNIC holders, the rate is between Rs320-325. The gap between the official rate and open market rate is Rs30/$.”

The former premier said, “This dollarization of economy means no local or foreign investment into the country, which will result into contraction of the GDP and worse, lead to hyperinflation.” “The PDM leaders have billions of dollars stashed abroad, and understandably they are not pushed. The question is, how on earth is the Pakistani establishment allowing the country to head towards a complete economic meltdown?” questioned the PTI chief.

Khan alleged that women are being mistreated to pressurise the political leaders. Earlier, addressing PTI workers and supporters via social media, Imran Khan claimed that women are being targeted by the incumbent government in an organised way.

He alleged that yesterday’s late night press conference of interior minister Rana Sanaullah had proved that PTI women faced mistreatment from the government. Khan said that everyone has witnessed the way how PTI women were arrested and they also heard about some women being subjected to rape in custody. He further alleged that the government is afraid of victim women’s press conferences after being released from jail.