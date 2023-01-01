Imran says will give a ‘surprise’ soon

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi would lead the party in case of his disqualification by a court.

“If I am disqualified, Shah Mehmood Qureshi will run the party,” Khan said Saturday in a meeting with journalists and lawyers at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The statement comes as the PTI chief has been facing a slew of cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since being ousted from power in April last year.

Commenting on the mass departure of leaders from his party over the May 9 vandalism, the PTI chief put up a brave face saying the situation is going to change soon. “I will give a big surprise in the coming days,” he added.

Khan said some party leaders were leaving the party under compulsion while some had been exposed. Calling the youth a major asset of his party, Khan said the party ticket was their right and added that PTI will win the next general elections despite desertions of the party leaders. He also called for holding a referendum to gauge the popularity of his party among the masses.

Amid rumours about the PTI-backed president’s resignation, Khan said Arif Alvi would continue working according to the Constitution. The PTI chief claimed that a conspiracy had been hatched to “arrest, disqualify, and even assassinate him”.