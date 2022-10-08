Imran should give evidence of plot to kill him in guise of religion: Ashrafi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday said former Prime Minister Imran Khan should give evidence of the plot as how to kill him in the guise of religion.

Addressing a press conference, Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said Imran Khan as chief executive of the country did not suit him to speak like that without any proof.

He said on the issue of Masjid-e-Nabwi desecration, the Muttahida Ulema Board received approximately a dozen applications against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and his other party leaders but the religious body, keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation, did not issue any decree which could be harmful or threat to his life.

Ashrafi was sorry to say that the PTI chief was providing a cushion to international lobbies once against to get into momentum against the blasphemy law by leveling such allegations publicly. He said he was also earning a bad repute to the country in the world through such political stunt.

He proposed the PTI chief not to associate the ‘lotacracy’ with ‘Jihad’ which is one of the sacred obligations of Islam as in a leaked audio, he himself was talking about buying five members of the National Assembly to save his government.

He inquired that on what basis Imran Khan was taking oath from his party leaders and workers while he himself was involved in this filthy practice.

Shedding light on the significance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi Peace Be upon Him, he said the resolution of all issues being faced by the Muslim Ummah across the world was lying in the obedience of Seerat-un-Nabi Peace be Upon Him.

He said we should adopt good deeds and help the people in need following the Uswa-e-Usna of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him.

He said we should extend all-out support to approximately 33 million people who are in critical condition due monsoon rains and flash floods across the country.

Criticizing India for imposing restrictions on the Eid Milad-un-Nabi Peace Be Upon Him’s processions across the country and occupied Kashmir, he urged the international organizations to stop the Indian government to usurp the basic human and religious rights of Muslim and as well as other minority communities. (APP)