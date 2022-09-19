Imran slams Shehbaz, Bilawal over foreign visits

F.P. Report

CHAKWAL: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for prioritising foreign visits over providing assistance to the flood-affected people.

Imran Khan, while addressing a mammoth public gathering in Chakwal today, slammed PM Shehbaz Sharif and FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over foreign visits amid flood disasters. “In which country a prime minister pays foreign visits after leaving the nation in difficulties? Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is ruling the Sindh province whose chairman has also gone abroad.”

“If you are going to a foreign country then at least they should increase the respect of Pakistan there. Everyone has witnessed Shehbaz Sharif’s actions when he was sitting with the Russian president.” During his initial remarks, the PTI chief said that he will add Chakwal youth and women to the real independence movement. “The nation will have to come out when I give a call for getting real independence in the country.”

“I have raised Rs14 billion funds for flood victims via 8.5-hour telethons so far. People will definitely give donations when they are confident that their funds will be appropriately utilised. I can assure that there are no more open-hearted people in the world than Pakistanis.” “I am afraid that wheat crop will be affected due to flood water in Sindh. The flood has destroyed crops in Sindh and Balochistan. Flood victims are facing a lot of difficulties due to flood water everywhere.”

“PPP is ruling the Sindh province for 14 years. During PTI government in the Centre, the Sehwan canal project was completed but the Sindh government did not pay attention to expanding the project from Sehwan. PPP prioritised Dubai visits instead of spending money on the canal project.” “Shehbaz Sharif is also paying foreign visits when the country is facing calamity. There are 33 million flood-affected nationals but Sharif reaches the United Nations (UN).”

The PTI chief said that incompetent rulers like Shehbaz Sharif were imposed on the nation and they will never prioritise the national interests. He added that the corrupt rulers should bring back the stolen public money to the country instead of seeking financial assistance from foreign countries. Imran Khan said that the Chakwal people should be prepared to defeat the ‘thieves’. He said that he has never accepted defeat and he will never step back from his struggle against corrupt rulers. The former premier said that the nation will never forgive the current rulers who have pushed them into severe financial troubles. He vowed that he will fight and defeat the corrupt politicians.

