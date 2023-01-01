Imran solely responsible for all crises: Sanaullah

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said it was imperative to oust Imran Khan from the political arena as he was solely responsible for all the crises being faced by the country.

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court, Rana Sanaullah said today Justice Mandokhail had recused himself from the Supreme Court bench hearing the case pertaining to elections in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa writing a dissenting note. It was an irony that the nine-member bench had been reduced to just three members now, he added.

The interior minister said,” A `Fitna’ (Imran Khan) has first created a political and administrative crisis and now judicial issues and that is why it becomes all the more important to oust him from politics.” There was a need to probe how he (Imran Khan) was “launched” in politics and the judiciary should also play its role in that regard, he added.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader wanted chaos in the country. The two provincial assemblies were not dissolved constitutionally as the respective chief ministers were not willing to do so. It was rather an “arrogant and stubborn” person who made them dissolve the assemblies for his “nefarious agenda”, he added. Rana Sanaullah said the decision of a two-member bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa regarding the suo moto powers “cannot be disregarded by the circular of the Registrar’s Office”. There was no such precedent as the registrar’s circular prevailed in the face of a bench’s decision, he added.

The minister suggested that a full court bench should be formed to decide the provincial assemblies’ election case. The matter must be resolved “in a win-win situation for all”. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Atta Tarar, talking to the media, called for a full court to hear the elections-related case. “We want any division in the top court,” he said, adding only a full court bench could end the constitutional crisis with mutual consultations.