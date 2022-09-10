Imran tells nation to wait for his call

F.P. Report

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed his party leaders to mobilise workers at the local level and urged his supporters to await his call to steer the country out of the quagmire.

Addressing a power show in Gujranwala, Imran lashed out at the coalition government, saying the “imported government” failed in managing the economy and the country was stuck in the quagmire of debt. “Mobilise party workers in every district and wait for my final call. We have to free Pakistan from these thieves,” he said while issuing directives to district organisations and added that the only way out of this crisis was to conduct clean and transparent general elections.

The former prime minister once again warned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that his government would not be able to stop the sea of people when they will gather in Islamabad from all four provinces. The PTI chairman reiterated that no nation can make progress until it breaks the shackles of slavery. He said that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had freed the nation from the slavery of the Britishers. “The nation now plagued with a different type of slavery.”

Imran Khan claimed that his government was overthrown at the behest of foreign powers and at a time when Pakistan was moving towards progress. The PTI chief further said: “An attempt is being made to disqualify me. I would never surrender in the struggle for real independence.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Gujranwala rally was the last one of the current phase of the PTI’s ‘Haqiqi Azadi Movement. In a Twitter message, Imran had said that Gujranwala public meeting will be the last of the present phase of ‘Haqiqi Azadi [real independence] Movement.