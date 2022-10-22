Imran to announce long march’s date on Friday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that he would announce the date of party’s long march towards Islamabad next Friday (October 28).

Addressing a press conference alongside PTI Senator Azam Swathi, the former prime minister said he would announce the date for his ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March (long march) next Thursday or Friday and warned the government against taking steps to stop the march. In response to a question about backdoor talks, Imran Khan said that he was not expecting any “meaningful result from backchannel talks”.

“Political parties always hold backdoor channels talks but I don’t think these ongoing talks will have any meaning outcome,” he added. (INP)