Imran to approach SC against LHC verdict

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Thursday has announced to approach SC against the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict regarding Punjab CM vote recount. Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Imran Khan said PTI is moving SC against LHC’s verdict today.

The former premier said what is happening in Punjab from last two and half months is in front of everyone, no one is bothering to take notice of the plight of the country’s biggest province, he added.

He reiterated that no one has trust on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The only way to move forward is announcement of fresh elections. Imran Khan claimed attempts are being made for pre-poll rigging in the Punjab by-polls. The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered recount of votes in election of Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister of Punjab, in a landmark verdict.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has warned that the country could witness a wheat crisis in coming days. The former premier said that the target of wheat sowing in Punjab has been not met and the country could witness a wheat crisis in the coming days. Referring to the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict on Punjab Chief Minister’s election, Imran Khan said that the party had always said that the election of Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab Chief Minister is ‘unconstitutional’.

The PTI Chairman announced that the party would move Supreme Court (SC) against the LHC verdict regarding Punjab CM vote recount. “Election under Hamza Shehbaz and Deputy Speaker will create more crisis,” he added. “The apex court had ordered against the turncoats, so why their votes were considered. There is no governance in Punjab and the rulers’ only motive is to get rid of their corruption cases,” he added.

Imran Khan pointed out that the Lahore High Court has given a 24-hour deadline for recounting votes in Punjab CM election. “Many of our party members are not in Pakistan currently,” he said, adding that he knew six such members went to perform Hajj.

Related