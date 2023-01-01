Imran to be indicted in ECP contempt case

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday postponed till August 2 the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a contempt case filed against him.

Yesterday, the ECP ordered the federal capital police to arrest Khan and pre­sent him before the commission in the contempt case, wherein he allegedly used “intemperate” language for the electoral body and the chief election commissioner (CEC). The PTI chairman today appeared before the election commission, resulting in the suspension of his arrest warrants.

A four-member bench, headed by Nisar Durrani, heard the case today. A member of the election commission said that on August 2, the commission would frame the charge on the PTI chairman and directed him to appear in the next hearing in person. The ECP initiated the proceedings against the PTI chairman, Asad Umar and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry last year.

But the three raised the issue in various high courts, arguing that Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017 was “unconstitutional”. However, the Supreme Court earlier this year had greenlit the ECP’s proceedings, and last month the ECP framed charges.

When the trio failed to appear before the commission despite repeated summons, it issued arrest warrants for Khan and ex-party leader Chaudhary, accepting Umar’s plea to be exempted from the hearing. During today’s hearing, Khan’s legal counsel Shoaib Shaheen requested that the hearing be adjourned until September. “We have only one month of vacation, and since you asked for a personal appearance, we have appeared, Shaheen said.

However, he added we have not received a copy of the order. At this, a bench member responded that instructions had been given for the document. He directed the PTI lawyer to contact the law wing. Shaheen then claimed he needed more time to gather the facts of the case since he was a new lawyer on the case and did not have the complete record yet. “Earlier, there were other lawyers on this case; now, I am the lawyer. This is my first appearance.” After this, the hearing was postponed till August 2.

Court summons PTI chief to record statement in Toshakhana case: A lower court on Tuesday summoned the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman for recording his statement under section-342 as the cross-examination of two prosecution witness was completed in the Toshakhana criminal case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Hamayun Dilawar heard the Toshakhana case. The PTI leader’s lawyer Khawaja Haris resumed cross-examination of prosecution witness District Election Commissioner Waqas Malik. To a lawyer’s query, the witness said the ECP had served notices to the PTI chief and sought details about the purchaser and receipts of Toshakhana gifts.

Amjad Pervaiz, counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan, said the witness had never been part of the proceedings in the ECP regarding the matter, and the defence lawyer was asking the questions to mislead the court. He said the PTI chairman had never told the details of the purchaser of the gifts to the ECP. The ECP’s proceedings were never challenged before any court, he added.

Amjad Pervaiz said the witness had not prepared the documents, rather he just received the same from the ECP. The judge remarked that neither the facts about the Toshakhana gifts were being heard by the court nor the ECP’s decision was challenged here. The witness had repeatedly told that he was not part of the ECP’s proceedings, he noted and said if something was not written in the attached documents then the witness was not responsible for it.