Imran to challenge disqualification by ECP

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict to disqualify him in the Toshakhana reference, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Friday said he will challenge the decision.

“I already knew about the disqualification,” he said while alleging the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja of being “biased.” In a pre-recorded message, the former premier claimed that the CEC was the coalition government’s man.

“I told everyone last night about the result [disqualification],” Khan said, repeating that he knew about the ECP’s decision beforehand. “The nation should be prepared. I will give you a call anytime,” Khan told PTI supporters. The former premier also directed his workers to stop protesting and focus on the upcoming long march.

The PTI chief’s address comes after he was disqualified by the ECP in the Toshakhana case against him in which he has been accused of stealing gifts given to the government of Pakistan and selling them off in the name of charity. Informing about his party’s political power show in the upcoming days, the PTI chief said that such a massive jalsa has never ever happened in Pakistan.

He criticised Pakistan’s other political parties for reducing themselves to “family parties”. Khan, in his message, also expressed his annoyance at being brought to the same level as PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. “Nawaz Sharif is a thief. His children possess big palaces,” he said.

Commenting on the legitimacy of his property, the former prime minister said that he used to play cricket and had bought a flat 34 years ago. “I bought the flat with halal (lawful) money. I sold it and brought the money to Pakistan,” he said. Indicating towards the chaos that has ensued in the current political climate in Pakistan, the PTI chief said: “What happened when East Pakistan was separated from us?”

