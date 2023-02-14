Imran tried to make fool of nation by insisting US conspiracy behind ouster: Maryam

LAHORE (INP): Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday criticized former prime minister Imran Khan for making a fool of the nation by telling that he was ousted through a conspiracy backed by the US.

During a presser in Lahore, she said that Imran Khan now backed off from the conspiracy narrative. She reiterated that Pakistan would default if they are not going to secure a pact with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Criticizing Imran Khan’s party PTI, she said, “They want to see Pakistan become Sri Lanka.” Maryam slammed Imran Khan for disrupting the journey of nation’s progress by his long march, saying that it is the time to unite the nation and move towards peaceful Pakistan.

She added that the nation does not need statements over each other’s performance but needs economic stability. PTI government promised to provide one million jobs, but the promise was never fulfilled, said Maryam.

As per details, Maryam Nawaz said that PM Shehbaz Sharif gave scholarships to students in universities and colleges, PML-N government offered easy loan schemes to the youth of Pakistan but the former PM Imran Khan introduced ‘Jail bharo’ tehreek and asked them to participate in it. She lambasted the PTI chairman Imran and said that they have no economic plan.

The only plan they have is to protest and ‘jail bharo’ tehreek.

Maryam Nawaz said that the PTI chief has now backed off from the narrative of US conspiracy now he is blaming former army chief General Qamar Bajwa. When he was in power he said Qamar Bajwa was a good person but then he started blaming him for his ouster. PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz blamed the former pm Imran khan’s wife and her friend for committing corruption worth billions. Maryam Nawaz maintained that Imran Khan wants to see Pakistan become Sri Lanka and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin’s audio leak is proof of this.