Imran urges nation to stand up for rights

GUJRANWALA: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged the nation to stand up for their rights to get justice.

Addressing the participants on Pindi bypass Gujranwala at the start of the sixth day, the former premier said that Pakistan cannot progress until the rule of law prevails for everyone. “No one should be above the law,” he said and added, “it’s better to die than becoming slaves.” He went on to say that cases against Sharif family and Asif Ali Zardari have been quashed under “NRO”. “Maryam’s papa is getting ready to come back, Shehbaz’s cases have also been quashed. Zardari also has his cases settled,” he said.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that he has “no doubt” that the turnout for the party’s long march in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will “break all records of public gatherings in Pakistan”. Imran Khan asked the institutions that if they were neutral what was stopping them from holding “free and fair elections”. “In the press conference, it was said that we are neutral and apolitical. My question is that if you have decided to be neutral then what is stopping you from fair and free elections? Let the nation decide,” he said.

Addressing participants of his party’s long march in Gakhar, Imran said he wanted answers to some questions — who killed journalist Arshad Sharif, who inflicted torture on Azam Swati, who was threatening journalists in the country and who had imposed thieves over Pakistan. “Also tell us, who did US Ambassador address in the cipher,” he added.

PTI chairman Imran Khan has said that his movement for “haqeeqi azadi” will continue for the next 10 months. Addressing participants of the party’s long march, he said: “Nobody should think our movement will end in Islamabad, it will continue for the next 10 months until we don’t have elections.” The former premier asserted that he would not accept the incumbent government “at any cost” and would rather die than “bow down before these thieves”.

He continued: “All officers investigating Shehbaz’s corruption cases died one after another. “No one asked how did they died all of a sudden. […] Then Imran Raza was another officer was conducting probe, later it transpired that he also died. “We cannot fix the system until the powerful are brought under the law. But there were hidden hands [helping them] and these people would not get convicted. “[…] We could not do anything. NAB was not in my hands. Those who were controlling NAB saved these crooks.”

The former premier turned his guns towards Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying that the latter was ‘hurling threats’ at the party leadership. Criticising the interior minister’s move to deploy Sindh police personnel, Imran Khan claimed that Rana Sanaullah has gathered over 30,000 personnel and had spent almost Rs410 million of people’s money on security.

“Rana Sanaullah, the police you have deployed will also join the Haqeeqi Azadi March”, he said, adding that the security personnel will also join the movement because they were too against thieves. He added that the PML-N leader’s time has come now. Without naming anyone, he said they decided to take action against corrupt people in ‘closed rooms’ and later they give NRO to the thieves. “Listen to me, we are not sheep and we will not bow down to anyone,” he added.

“If we accept the thieves imposed on us through a foreign conspiracy, then the nation will be destroyed,” the former premier said, urging the people of Pakistan to join PTI long march against the incumbent government. PTI Chairman Imran Khan fired broadsides at Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

Imran Khan lashed out at former premier Nawaz Sharif, saying that the latter fled Pakistan by submitting “fake” medical reports. PTI chief said that he will defeat Nawaz Sharif in his own constituency. “Listen Nawaz… when you come back, I will defeat you in your constituency!” he said while challenging PML-N supremo.

While attacking PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, Khan said that he will now go after former president. “Asif Zardari get ready for my arrival in Sindh,” he said. “I am coming after you to Sindh. People of Sindh needed freedom the most,” said the former prime minister.

